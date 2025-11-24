Texas Longhorns PFF Grades, Snap Counts From Dominant Arkansas Win
The Texas Longhorns have set themselves up nicely heading into the last week of the regular season.
After dominating the Arkansas Razorbacks 52-37, the Longhorns still have a chance at making history by becoming the first three-loss team to make the College Football Playoff.
With Texas still alive, here is how the Longhorns graded out against the Razorbacks, according to PFF.
How PFF Graded the Texas Offense
The clear star for the Texas offense was quarterback Arch Manning, but there was a set of unsung heroes throughout the game. Left tackle Trevor Goosby and the Texas offensive line played lights-out against Arkansas, recording their highest team pass blocking grade of the season.
PFF had the Razorbacks clocked at only six pressures, which played a huge role in Manning’s impressive day.
Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ offense:
- QB Arch Manning, 59 snaps, 84.1 (overall grade)
- LT Trevor Goosby, 61 snaps, 76.4
- WR Ryan Wingo, 37 snaps, 75.3
- WR DeAndre Moore Jr., 33 snaps, 73.9
- WR Parker Livingstone, 37 snaps, 71.3
- WR Emmett Mosely V, 39 snaps, 70.9
- TE Spencer Shannon, 23 snaps, 67.8
- HB Quintrevion Wisner, 40 snaps, 67.7
- C Connor Robertson, 61 snaps, 67.0
- WR Daylan McCutcheon, 11 snaps, 64.8
- RG DJ Campbell, 61 snaps, 64.3
- LG Cole Hutson, 61 snaps, 63.1
- HB Christian Clark, five snaps, 61.4
- TE Jack Endries, 54 snaps, 60.3
- QB Matthew Caldwell, five snaps, 60.3
- WR Jaime French Jr., five snaps, 60.2
- LG Connor Stroh, three snaps, 60.2
- RG Nate Kibble, three snaps, 60.0
- C Daniel Cruz, three snaps, 60.0
- WR Rett Andersen, two snaps, 60.0
- RT Jaydon Chatman, three snaps, 60.0
- LG Neto Umeozulu, three snaps, 60.0
- TE Nick Townsend, 12 snaps, 58.6
- HB CJ Baxter, 19 snaps, 57.5
- WR Ryan Niblett, three snaps, 56.1
- RT Brandon Baker, 61 snaps, 48.7
How PFF Graded the Texas Defense
Outside linebacker Colin Simmons has been a force for the Longhorns all season, and that did not change against Arkansas.
Simmons recorded a 71.0 run defense grade, a 78.1 tackling grade, a 92.2 pass rush grade and a 62.2 coverage grade.
Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ defense:
- OLB Colin Simmons, 43 snaps, 91.5 (overall grade)
- CB Kade Phillips, 51 snaps, 76.6
- DT Travis Shaw, 16 snaps, 76.2
- CB Graceson Littleton, 32 snaps, 72.7
- SS Jelani McDonald, 48 snaps, 71.5
- DE Ethan Burke, 33 snaps, 71.4
- FS Jonah Williams, 21 snaps, 68.5
- SS Xavier Filsaime, 34 snaps, 67.9
- CB Kobe Black, 27 snaps, 67.7
- DT Maraad Watson, 33 snaps, 67.6
- CB Jaylon Guilbeau, 20 snaps, 66.4
- MLB Liona Lefau, 44 snaps, 65.7
- CB Malik Muhammad, 48 snaps, 63.8
- DT Alex January, 33 snaps, 63.3
- MLB Ty’Anthony Smith, 35 snaps, 62.6
- DT Cole Brevard, 23 snaps, 61.7
- DE Colton Vasek, 19 snaps, 61.5
- SS Michael Taaffe, 62 snaps, 61.5
- DT Hero Kanu, 31 snaps, 59.3
- FS Derek Williams Jr., 22 snaps, 57.9
- DE Lance Jackson, 23 snaps, 57.7
- OLB Brad Spence, 22 snaps, 57.6
- DT Lavon Johnson, 17 snaps, 57.2
- DT Melvin Hills III, five snaps, 56.7
- CB Warren Roberson, 21 snaps, 56.0
- DE Justus Terry, 21 snaps, 54.4
- OLB Trey Moore, 73 snaps, 54.0
- MLB Marshall Landwehr, 11 snaps, 52.1
- CB Wardell Mack, 26 snaps, 51.3
- LB Elijah Barnes, 11 snaps, 47.8
- DE Zina Umeozulu, 17 snaps, 36.7