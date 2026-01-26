Texas Longhorns Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Depth Chart Review: Quarterbacks

While the Texas Longhorns still can add to their 2026 roster with transfer portal entrants, head coach Steve Sarkisian's quarterback room seems to be complete with four players officially in the room.

The exit of Matthew Caldwell saw the arrival of a new veteran depth piece, while the Longhorns also added a highly touted prospect to the roster in its premier recruiting class.

Here is a review of the Longhorns' quarterback depth chart following college football's transfer portal window:

Arch Manning — entering redshirt junior season

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reaches with the ball for a first down while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Young (14) attempts to tackle during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Manning will return to the Forty Acres for his fourth collegiate season and second as a starter.

He will enter the 2026 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite after putting together an impressive close to the 2025 campaign, achieving a QBR of over 90 in four of his last five games. In the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Michigan, the Louisiana native accumulated 376 total yards and four touchdowns, showing off his dual-threat capabilities.

Manning underwent a minor foot surgery last week, per CBS Austin's Tara Brolley, to prevent complications from a previous injury. While he is expected to be limited in offseason workouts, he should be healthy for spring practices, Brolley wrote, according to information from Texas football communication officials.

He will once again be an X-factor for the Longhorns in 2026.

KJ Lacey — entering redshirt freshman season

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Saraland's KJ Lacey (9) thows a pass as he is pressured by a Parker defender at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. Parker defeated Saraland 28-17. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lacey completed just one pass in his true freshman year at Texas as the third-string quarterback, but returns for his second season in a position to compete for the Longhorns' backup job.

The Saraland High School product caught the attention of his head coach in late 2025. In a press conference leading up to the Citrus Bowl, Sarkisian emphasized Lacey's progression in his playmaking ability, throwing anticipation, accuracy, ability to use his legs and change in stature.

"That's what you hope for in a developmental year from a quarterback perspective, of how far he's come in (his) understanding of the offense, development of his body, leadership skills on the field," Sarkisian said about Lacey in the press conference. "So, all those things, I think he's on the right trajectory to become a really good player for us."

MJ Morris — entering redshirt senior season

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback MJ Morris (7) prepares to throw the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With his move to Texas in the portal, Morris arrives at his fourth school and will spend his fifth and final year of collegiate eligibility with the Longhorns.

A three-star recruit in the 2022 class, Morris committed to NC State and played in nine games over two years with the Wolfpack. He then transferred to Maryland in 2024 before moving to Coastal Carolina in 2025. Morris has a 5-4 record as a starter and has totaled a 20:15 touchdown-interception ratio in his four seasons.

His commitment to the Longhorns sets up a reunion with Sarkisian, who gave him an offer in 2019 during his tenure as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Much like how Caldwell came in last season and earned the backup role, Morris should have the opportunity do so in an offseason competition with Lacey.

Dia Bell — entering true freshman season

Texas Longhorns five-star quarterback Dia Bell | @DiaBell3QB1 - X

With both Lacey and Morris in the mix, Bell seems likely to redshirt his true freshman season in Austin. But don't overreact to that potential outcome.

Bell comes to Sarkisian's program as a 2024 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year winner, an Elite 11 MVP and a top 10 recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He played in just two games as a senior before undergoing season-ending surgery, indicating why the Longhorns could choose to take a long-term approach with the blue-chip prospect, especially with Manning still in town.

Even if he sees minimal on-the-field exposure this season, Bell is situated to be the future of the quarterback position for Sarkisian and company.

"He's a football junkie. He's a sport junkie. He works out. He works his tail off. And so I just think his leadership, his personality, his ability, but probably most importantly, his competitive spirit, are things that we're definitely very excited about," Sarkisian said about Bell during Early Signing Day.