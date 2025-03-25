4 Players to Watch at Texas Longhorns Pro Day
A little less than a month after having 14 players invited to take the field inside Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Scouting Combine, the Texas Longhorns will have 21 players work out in front of NFL personnel for their Pro Day.
And while there will be plenty of media and NFL personnel there on hand to watch the Longhorns workout. Fans at home will have a chance to watch the event from home, as the SEC Network is set to broadcast Texas's Pro Day. The broadcast is set to start at 1 p.m. CT and run until 4 p.m.
It will not only be a chance for those not invited to the Combine to showcase their skills, but also another opportunity for those who did perform in Indianapolis. Which could prove especially valuable for several Longhorns, potentially even quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Texas's Pro-Day roster will look as follows:
- OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
- CB Jahdae Barron
- LB Morice Blackwell Jr.
- RB Jaydon Blue
- WR Silas Bolden
- WR Isaiah Bond
- DL Vernon Broughton
- DL Alfred Collins
- OL Hayden Conner
- TE Juan Davis
- QB Quinn Ewers
- RB Velton Gardner
- LB David Gbenda
- WR Matthew Golden
- TE Gunnar Helm
- CB Gavin Holmes
- OL Jake Majors
- DB Andrew Mukuba
- DL Bill Norton
- EDGE Barryn Sorrell
- OT Cameron Williams
Here's a few players to watch:
Quinn Ewers, Quarterback
The three-year starting signal-caller reportedly already has top-30 visits set with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas Raiders. Ewers reportedly had dinner with the Saints on Monday and will meet with the New York Jets and Raiders at Pro Day.
With Ewers' draft stock still being seemingly uncertain, even after his performance at the Combine, he'll get another chance to impress. However, this time it will be his own receivers.
Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver
Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, both took the Combine by the storm with their speed. Golden ran an impressive 4.29-second 40-yard-dash, while Bond clocked in at 4.39. However, while it's Golden has likely already solidified himself as the top wide receiver in this year's draft, Bond has room to boost his stock in front of a ton of scouts. If he can improve on his 40 time, he might be able to do just that.
Andrew Mukuba, Safety
Barron will be the top Texas defensive back off the board but Mukuba won't be too far behind him if he can impress scouts once again at Pro Day. Already praised for his intelligent and hard-hitting ability, Mukuba ran a solid 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine and showed on the field that he can be a playmaker in 2024.
He could turn out to be a second or early third round pick if he can impress scouts in upcoming meetings, but he also needs to add some weight to his frame. If he can show progress in that area, he could solidify his status.
Gunnar Helm, Tight End
Helm did not have the most impressive day at the combine in Indianapolis, thanks to his unfortunate ankle injury. To Helm's credit, he toughed it out and NFL teams took notice. That said, he will need to show what he can really do in the 40 and in drills involving his quickness to solidify his draft position.
If he can do that, he might just find himself as a Top 5 tight end come draft time.