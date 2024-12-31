Texas QB Quinn Ewers's Ankle Feels 'Much Better' Ahead of Arizona State
Ahead of the Texas Longhorns' College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup with Arizona State, junior quarterback Quinn Ewers put to bed any remaining concerns about his ankle.
"I'm feeling a whole lot better than I did back then," Ewers said of his ankle injury during Monday's Peach Bowl media day.
Throughout his time at Texas, injuries have been a hindrance. Ewers has missed time due to an injury in each of his three seasons as the Longhorns' starter.
However, Ewers has suffered two injuries this season - although only one had caused him to miss time - the first one being an oblique strain. Which saw sidelined for Texas's wins over the University of Louisana Monroe and Mississippi State.
Then, just as it seemed Ewers was rediscovering his stride, he suffered the high-ankle sprain in the 31-14 win over Kentucky. But despite the ankle sprain, Ewers managed to play, although with a brace on it, in the Longhorns' 17-7 win over Texas A&M and in the 22-19 SEC Championship loss to Georgia.
But now, following a 10-day break between the SEC Championship and 38-24 first-round playoff win over Clemson, the feeling is Ewers is "as healthy as he's been in a long time," according to co-offensive coordinator AJ Milwee.
"That's one thing I give Quinn a lot of credit for: He's relentless in his recovery and trying to get his body in the best situation that it can be in," Milwee said. "I'll give him a ton of credit that he handles his body like a pro."
A healthy Ewers is certainly a welcomed one for the Longhorns as they get set to face a Sun Devils team, whose quarterback, Sam Leavitt, is out to prove he is the "better" signal-caller.
The Longhorns and Sun Devils will kick off at noon CT on New Year's Day inside Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium.
