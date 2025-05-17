Quinn Ewers Gives Advice to Next Generation of Recruits
At this week's Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles, former Texas Longhorns quarterback and new Miami Dolphins rookie Quinn Ewers took time in an interview with On3 to provide some insightful words for young players looking to enter the college football world.
Specifically, he explains to the next generation the importance of embracing the process, no matter the position you are in.
“Just be present, especially if you’re in high school and you’re not receiving as much offers or whatever it is – coaches aren’t recognizing you as much,” Ewers told On3. “Just remain present and continue to be consistent. As long as you stay consistent, you’re going to end up where you want to be, at the end of the day. That’s just how it goes.“
Out of Southlake Carroll High School in Dallas, Ewers was the No. 1 overall recruit nationally in the Class of 2021. He began collegiately at Ohio State before transferring to Texas after a semester in Columbus. His credibility when it comes to talking about not being a highly-touted recruit is questionable, and he acknowledges that.
"I was lucky enough to be a highly recruited guy, but I just tried to stay as consistent as I could as long as I could, which, at the end of the day, helped me a ton," Ewers said. "That’s all it is about – remaining present and taking care of business and letting all the other stuff fall in line, because it will if you really put the work in.”
Ewers' preaching of "remaining present and taking care of business" is an increasingly vital message in the face of the ever-changing, complex athletic landscape of NIL and money-making. With so much distraction and greater opportunity to find the easy way out, Ewers' advice may be refreshing for recruits overwhelmed by the process they're in the midst of.
The former Texas quarterback's words about sticking to the path align with the decision he made following the 2024-25 season. Ewers chose to trust his gut and pursue his dream of the NFL instead of remaining in college for his last season of eligibility, in which he could have reportedly earned $8 million.
Though he slide to the seventh round, Ewers is now under contract in the NFL and can be expected to make his professional debut in the preseason. It will be another chance for him to take care of business and let everything else fall in line.