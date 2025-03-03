Quinn Ewers Sends Strong Message to Other Rookie QBs
If Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers could describe himself in one word, it would probably be resilient.
Yes, Ewers has been blessed with some incredible opportunities over his playing career. He received a scholarship offer to Ohio State as an eighth-grader, he became the first amateur athlete to ever sign a seven-figure NIL deal, he was one of the cover athletes for EA Sports' "College Football 25," and the list goes on.
However, that's not the full story. Ewers has battled numerous injuries over his time in Austin, even playing through multiple this past season. He's also dealt with countless calls for his starting job as Arch Manning waited for his opportunity.
So when he met with NFL teams at last week's combine, Ewers wanted to make sure they knew the full story.
Ewers acknowledges that he was a bit overconfident earlier in his playing days, but the past few years have humbled him. To him, that's a sign of tremendous growth, something he talked about with SI's Albert Breer.
“I think I’m the most ready for the situations that occur in the NFL, injuries, playing through injuries, having a big name behind you, continuing to play through that amount of pressure, continuing to be confident after being benched—it’s hard to do,” Ewers said. “I wouldn’t trade anything I’ve done, skipping my senior year to go to Ohio State, wouldn’t trade that for anything, because I learned so much about not only myself but the game of football. I matured a lot. Not to say I was immature, but I’m much more mature because of that."
There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding not just Ewers' NFL future, but that of the entire quarterback class. That's nothing new to him, however. He knows what he brings to the table and is calling his shot as the most NFL-ready quarterback among this year's group of incoming rookies.
“I think I’m the best [in the class] and the most-ready for the NFL because of what I’ve been through,” Ewers said.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
