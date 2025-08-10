Quinn Ewers Struggles in Miami Dolphins Preseason Debut
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers officially made his NFL preseason debut with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field in a 24-24 tie with the Chicago Bears.
A seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ewers is out to show the teams that passed on him that he's got qualities worthy of a franchise quarterback. He was the last quarterback selected in a draft that featured names like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Will Howard.
However, it's clear that Ewers still has some work to do before potentially proving that he was a draft steal.
Quinn Ewers Stats From NFL Preseason Debut
With the Dolphins leading 14-10 midway through the third quarter, Ewers took over for Zach Wilson after Tua Tagovailoa had gotten the start.
Ewers ended up finishing the game 5 of 18 passing for 91 yards, no touchdowns, no picks and two lost fumbles.
It didn't take long for Ewers to see how tough the NFL can be. On his second drive, he was sacked deep in Miami territory and fumbled, leading to a Bears touchdown three plays later.
Not All Bad for Ewers
Despite the struggles, it certainly wasn't all bad for Ewers, who still showed what he can do within the offense.
After the fumble, Ewers led an eight-play, 49-yard touchdown drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown from noted Texas hater and former Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon III.
Ewers best throw of that drive came on a 21-yard completion to running back Alexander Mattison on 3rd and 6.
Then facing 4th and 5 with 1:25 to play in the game, he found Gordon III for a 19-yard gain out of the backfield.
Take a look:
With the score tied late in the fourth, Ewers got the chance to potentially lead a game-winning drive but was sacked and fumbled on 4th and 15 after the Bears defense brought major pressure on an obvious passing down.
Despite another fumble, Ewers was thrown into the fire, something that will only help in his development in the long run.
Ewers and the Dolphins will get another shot at picking up their first preseason win when they visit the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
After that, Miami will host the Jacksonville Jaguars to close out its three-game exhibition slate before heading into the regular season.
The Dolphins will visit the Indianapolis Colts to kick off Week 1 on Sept. 7.