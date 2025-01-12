Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Declares For NFL Draft: 'Chase My Dreams'
One of the Texas Longhorns' two starting running backs from this past season is moving on to the NFL, as Jaydon Blue announced his declaration for the NFL Draft.
Blue declared via a statement and graphic posted to social media Sunday evening, just two days following Texas' agonizing 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Which meant for the second straight season, the Longhorns fell just one game shy of making their first national championship appearance in over a decade.
"As I take the next step in my journey, I'm excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft," Blue wrote. "I'm ready to take my game to the next level and chase my dreams. Hook'em!"
In April, Blue said he was viewing this season as a contract year and wasn't shy to admit he had eyes on the NFL.
“The plan is to be gone after this year,” Blue said in April. “However the year goes, we’ll see, but hopefully I’ll be gone after this year.”
Blue now joins Texas starting left tackle Kelvin Banks as the two Longhorns who have declared for the upcoming draft. However, with the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft set for January 15, there will be plenty of announcements over the coming days.
Blue, the Houston, Texas, native who was committed to Texas as a four-star prospect out of high school as a member of the 2022 class, played in 38 games while making five career starts. Just this past season, with CJ Baxter's injury in the preseason, he and Quintrevion Wisner stepped up as the lead running backs for Texas.
The junior Blue finished the final year of his college career with 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries. While also contributing 368 yards and six touchdowns through the air as a receiver out of the backfield.
Blue finishes his career on the Forty Acres with 1,161 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, and 503 yards and seven more scores as a receiver out of the backfield.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State