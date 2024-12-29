Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Getting Motivation From Cam Skattebo Hype
This week, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns are set up for a College Football Playoff matchup between the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils in the quarterfinals. And with that, the Longhorns will have to play against one of the best running backs in the nation, Cam Skattebo.
What Skattebo has done for Arizona State is extraordinary. The running back is fifth in the nation in rushing yards at 1,568 yards and has gone for an impressive 19 touchdowns on the ground including an extra 500 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. All that help from Skattebo has placed the Sun Devils in the spotlight, going 11-2, and winning the Big 12 Championship to become the fourth seed in the College Football Playoffs.
In that Big 12 Championship against the Iowa State Cyclones, Skattebo rushed for 170 yards and scored three touchdowns, looking virtually unstoppable in the 45-19 win. The hype around Skattebo has been increasing in recent weeks, and the Big 12 Championship helped. If the Longhorns lose, many think it will be solely because of Sakttebo.
But on the other side, the Longhorn running back duo Jaydon Blue and Tre Wisner have also been pretty dominant recently. Most notably, last game against Clemson, both Blue and Wisner combined for 256 yards on the ground on only 29 carries, scoring four touchdowns on the ground. A dominant performance that showed not only the strength of the run game for Texas despite the injuries at the start of the season but also the strength of the offensive line and how easily the field can open up for the two speedy backs.
With the hype around Skattebo, Blue spoke to the media about the running back matchup. But he first made sure to give credit to the season Skattebo has produced., calling him a "very good back."
"He has everything you need, he has great balance, he's able to make guys miss, and he's very strong," Blue said. "Me and Tre know what's at stake. We know what we're capable of doing, and you know our focus is just being the best version of ourselves."
While the Sun Devils have averaged almost 200 rushing yards a game, the Longhorns have eclipsed the 200 rushing yard mark in five games so far this season, including four of their last six games, showing the improvement that Blue and particularly Wisner have shown through this 2024 season.
Their next game against Arizona State and Skattebo will be on New Year's Day at noon C.T. on ESPN. The winner will advance to the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10th and will play the winner of the Rose Bowl between Oregon and Ohio State.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Wants to Prove 'He's The Better QB' Over Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns Center Jake Majors Still Learning Lessons In Final Year
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns WR Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: Nick Saban Shares Why Thinks Texas Longhorns Can Win National Championship