Texas Longhorns Receive Massive 2025 Prediction from Notable Analyst
The Texas Longhorns came up just short during the 2024 college football season. After an impressive run, their season ended in the Cotton Bowl.
Despite the Cotton Bowl loss, Texas was a top-four team in the nation. Looking ahead to the 2025 season, there is reason to be optimistic that the Longhorns can take the next step.
Steve Sarkisian and company have created a loaded roster on both sides of the football. Of course, Texas will be headlined by quarterback Arch Manning. However, the team is much more than just Manning.
With the talent that the Longhorns have, they are receiving major predictions for 2025.
Andy Staples of On3 Sports has revealed his College Football Playoff prediction for next year. Texas fans are going to absolutely love what they see.
He has the Longhorns ending up as the No. 1 seed in the country and going on to win the national championship.
Of course, these are very early predictions and they are subject to change. However, it shows just how highly Texas is being viewed and sets a bar of expectations for the 2025 team.
Outside of the Longhorns, the Oregon Ducks, Clemson Tigers, and BYU Cougars are expected to round out the top four seeds in the College Football Playoff. The defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes are being projected to land the No. 5 seed.
Hopefully, things end up playing out as projected above. If they do, Texas would win its fifth national championship.
This is a team that should be expected to win a title. They have the complete package. Anything short of a national championship win would go down as a disappointment.
All of that being said, the stage is set for the Longhorns to compete for a championship in 2025. The team simply needs to live up to the hype that they are receiving.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: No. 5 Texas Longhorns Dominate Texas A&M Aggies in Lone Star Showdown
MORE: Report: Former Texas Longhorns Assistant Interviewing With Dallas Cowboys
MORE: Texas Football Makes New Hire to Recruiting Staff
MORE: Arch Manning Says He Hasn't 'Done Enough' to Deserve Celebrity Treatment
MORE: Bijan Robinson Reflects on Ohio State Recruiting Saga: 'Doesn't Feel Right'