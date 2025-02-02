Texas Football Makes New Hire to Recruiting Staff
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are making a notable change to their recruiting staff as the 2025 offseason continues.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns are hiring Memphis Tigers director of recruiting Josh Dunson. He also previously worked in recruiting at Georgia Tech, potentially creating a connection with Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice, who interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys.
According to 247Sports' team recruiting rankings for 2025, Memphis was No. 1 among teams in the AAC with 18 three-stars and two four-stars. The Tigers have landed commitments in '25 from four-star quarterback Antwann Hill of Houston County (Georgia) and four-star receiver Xavier Johnson of Richland (North Richland Hills, TX).
The Longhorns also recently agreed to a contract extension with general manager Brandon Harris. It's clear that Texas is looking to pull out all of the stops as the championship-level expectations continue to grow in Austin.
The Longhorns are coming off another successful season that ended with a second consectuive trip to the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Texas fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, 28-14, and wrapped up the 2024 season with a 13-3 record.
Texas will open up the 2025 season in Columbus against Ohio State on Saturday, Aug. 30.
