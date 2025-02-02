Report: Former Texas Longhorns Assistant Interviewing With Dallas Cowboys
A former Texas Longhorns assistant coach is receiving interest from the Dallas Cowboys, who recently interview UT running backs coach Tashard Choice for a potential role on head coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff.
Per reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, the Cowboys are set to interview Oregon Ducks running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples for the same role. He previously served as an assistant wide receivers coach at Texas under Tom Herman in 2018 before moving on to SMU.
Samples, a Dallas native who played collegiate football for Oklahoma State and Houston, took his first then-Power 5 coaching job on Forty Acres. Samples started as a player in Stillwater, but after a transfer to Houston and multiple concussions, took on a student assistant role for the Cougars.
Samples stayed in the Lone Star State. After his time at Houston was done, he moved to Austin to work as an assistant wide receiver coach alongside Corby Meekins and Drew Mehringer, as well as an on-campus recruiting coordinator.
Samples currently works as an assistant head coach and running backs coordinator at Oregon, where Mehringer serves as the wide receivers coordinator. He spent three years at SMU, one at Arizona State and one familiarizing himself with the NFL in 2022, with the Los Angeles Rams, before taking the job in Eugene.
"Coach Samples is one of the brightest young coaches in all of football, and it is easy to see why he has had such a rapid rise through the coaching ranks," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said when hiring Samples. "He is a dynamic personality who will bring out the very best in our student-athletes both on and off the field, and he will recruit relentlessly to bring the best young men we can find to our program. I am excited to see the impact Ra'Shaad has on our players' development as we continue to build upon the storied history of running backs here at Oregon."
Oregon ended the regular season undefeated, claiming its first Big 10 title in the team's maiden year in the conference.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri
MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle
MORE: College Football's Top 2025 QBs: Where Does Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Rank?
MORE: Texas Baseball 'Chasing the National Championship' in 1st Year With Jim Schlossnagle
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team