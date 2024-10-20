Texas Longhorns Release Statement on Fans Throwing Trash
Darrell K. Royal Stadium was rocking as the Texas Longhorns took on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, but at one point, the passionate fans in attendance got a bit too rowdy.
With the Longhorns trailing 23-8 late in the third quarter, Jahdae Barron made his second interception of the game and returned it to the Bulldogs' nine to flip momentum. However, the officials called a controversial pass interference penalty on Barron, and in response, fans rained down beer cans, water bottles and more onto the field. After the outrage and subsequent delay, the officials picked up the flag so Barron's interception stood.
It was certainly not the proudest moment for the Longhorns or their fans, even if the result ended up changing. On Sunday morning, University of Texas system board of regents chairman Kevin Eltife, university president Jay Hartzell and athletics director Chris Del Conte released a statement denouncing fans' behavior during the incident.
"While we deeply appreciate the passion and loyalty of our fan base at The University of Texas at Austin, we do not condone the unsportsmanlike conduct that was exhibited by some individuals throwing objects onto the field during last night’s game and sincerely apologize to the University of Georgia players, coaches, and fans, as well as the Southeastern Conference and officiating crew," the statement reads. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated.
"Respect, sportsmanship, and fairness are the values that drive our program, and we expect all of our fans to uphold these standards. We are committed to fostering a positive environment for all participants, teams, officials, and fans, and we will take steps to ensure that this type of behavior does not happen again."
Texas fans are certainly a passionate bunch, and at possibly the biggest game ever at Darrell K. Royal, they brought all the energy they could. However, it's important to not cross a line like throwing debris onto the field.
The Longhorns ultimately fell 30-15 for their first loss of the season.