Texas Longhorns Get Good and Bad News on Latest SEC Injury Report

The Texas Longhorns have a had a pair of notable injuries to keep eyes on headed into the matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The No. 17 Texas Longhorns are gearing up for their home matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks despite seeing their College Football Playoff hopes all but vanish in the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Despite getting healthy over the bye week before facing Georgia, the Longhorns have had a few notable injuries to monitor leading up to the game.

The latest SEC injury report provided an update in this regard, though it brought both good and bad news for Texas.

The Good News - Ryan Wingo, WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs after a catch as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jahron Manning makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo was taken off the injury report entirely after originally being listed as probable.

He dealt with a thumb injury against Georgia after suffering the ailment in the win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 1, and it appears the coaching staff wanted to be cautious about his status headed into the Arkansas game.

This season, Wingo has posted 40 catches for 655 yards and six touchdowns, all of which lead the team. He's also added seven carries for 42 yards.

Wingo has gone through some highs and lows this season. From drop issues to a career-best receiving performance, it hasn't always been pretty, but Wingo remains an integral part of Texas' offense.

With the thumb injury potentially past him, expect Wingo to be Arch Manning's top target once again against a poor Arkansas defense.

The Bad News - Anthony Hill Jr., LB

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As expected, Texas linebacker Hill Jr. continues to trend down, as he was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report.

Hill Jr. had originally been listed as questionable after going down with an injury in the loss to Georgia. Horns247 reported Monday that Hill Jr. had suffered a broken bone in his hand.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the coaching staff was going to takes things "day by day" with Hill Jr., but Longhorn fans had their worst fears realized with the "doubtful" label.

"Yeah, he's been limited," Sarkisian said of Hill Jr. "Obviously, you guys have seen he's questionable for Saturday, and he'll probably be questionable again tonight. We're kind of taking this day by day with him to see kind of how he feels towards the end of the week."

So far this season, Hill Jr. has posted 70 total tackles (38 solo), four sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass breakup and two interceptions.

