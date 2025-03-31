Former Texas Longhorns QB Signs With Denver Broncos
Sam Ehlinger has found a new home in the National Football League.
The former Texas Longhorns quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Monday fter spending the first four years of his pro career with the Indianapolis Colts, the team that selected him in the sixth round with the 218th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
After spending his time as a backup to quarterbacks such as Matt Ryan and Anthony Richardson, Ehlinger will now compete with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham for the starting role. Through his first four years, Ehlinger has completed 64 of 101 passes for 573 yards and three touchdowns.
After an ACL sprain caused him to miss a majority of his rookie season, Ehlinger took over as the starter for the Colts midway through the 2022 season, taking the reins from Matt Ryan. In his first game as a starter against the Washington Commanders, he would complete 17 of his 23 attempted passes with 201 yards, but lost a costly fumble in the red zone, allowing the Commanders to take the win.
After a blowout loss to the New England Patriots, which saw the firing of head coach Frank Reich by the Colts, interim head coach Jeff Saturday returned "Matty Ice" to his starting role, moving Ehlinger back to the bench, where he essentially sat for the rest of his tenure in Indy.
Back home in Austin, Ehlinger broke out for Tom Herman's team during his sophomore year in 2018, playing in 14 games, completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,292 yards with 25 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also added 482 yards and 16 additional scores on the ground, the latter a season record amongst quarterbacks at the University of Texas.
Ehlinger finished his time with the Longhorns ranking second in passing yards, attempts, completions, total touchdowns, total offense, and touchdown passes, all behind Colt McCoy. His 33 rushing touchdowns are also second-most by a Texas quarterback, behind only Vince Young's 37.
Had Ehlinger signed with Denver a season earlier, he would've been reunited with wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, one of Ehlinger's favorite targets from Austin, but Humphrey signed with the New York Giants just a couple of weeks ago.