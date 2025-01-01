Texas Longhorns Explode Out Of Gates For Early TD in Peach Bowl
The Texas Longhorns have gotten off to a hot start to begin their Peach Bowl matchup this afternoon against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
After seeing Arizona State drive down for a field goal on the opening drive of the game, Quinn Ewers and company did not waste much time responding. They went down the field for 77 yards on just two plays to score an opening drive touchdown.
Ewers capped off the impressive two-play drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore Jr.
Take a look at the touchdown pass for yourself:
Right before the touchdown, Ewers opened up the game with a massive 54-yard pass to Matthew Golden. You can watch that big-time play as well:
This is exactly how Texas needed to open up the game. They made a statement very early on to the Sun Devils that today's game isn't going to be easy. All year long, the Longhorns have had a dangerous offense.
Obviously, that offense has come to play to start today's game.
Now, the defense needs to clean things up from their first time on the field. On Arizona State's first drive, the Texas defense committed two bad penalties. They can't afford to give the Sun Devils free first downs in this game.
All of that being said, the game has started off exactly how Steve Sarkisian and company wanted it to. They have a lot of momentum following the kind of touchdown drive they just made and need to taste blood in the water early.
Hopefully, the offense will continue showing off it's big-play ability throughout the rest of the game. If the defense can clean things up, the Longhorns will have a strong chance to pull off a win and keep moving on in the College Football Playoff.
