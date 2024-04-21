Texas Longhorns Spring Game: Player Stats, Postgame Quotes
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns fended off weather cancellation rumors at the annual Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday and treated the fans at DKR to an entertaining preview of the 2024 squad.
Though it was quarterback Arch Manning that stole the show, third-string QB Trey Owens led Orange to a thrilling 35-34 win after a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
Here's some postgame quotes from Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, quarterback Quinn Ewers and linebacker David Gbenda. Manning was not made available to media after the game.
Texas QB Quinn Ewers:
On limited action in the spring game: "I knew this entire week I was gonna have one to two drives. As a competitor, I definitely wanted to go out there and put a good drive together but didn't happen."
On play of WRs: "I think Isaiah Bond is just one of those guys that can flat out run past any DB. You saw that out there today. And then same thing with a guy like (Ryan) Wingo. Wingo's got a bigger frame."
On QBs Arch Manning, Trey Owens: "Did a great job of showcasing how much they've both grown throughout this whole entire spring. It's fun to watch."
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian:
On Arch Manning: "I wanted Arch to be able to just go play football. ... The biggest thing I saw from Arch was something that we really harped on with him about a week and a half ago about just dialing into playing the play and keeping your eyes up."
On Texas QB Trey Owens: “Trey Owens is very talented and he can make a lot of throws, so I’m very encouraged with where we’re at at the quarterback position.”
On defensive line depth: "The depth on the defensive line is not where we need it to be. Hopefully we can address that. That's a bit concerning. ... We don't have enough bodies. There's not enough big humans. It's simple math."
Texas LB David Gbenda:
On new-look defense: "The defense is younger, but we still have the same talent level. So we're just establishing the mentality that we have from last year but there's nothing too glaringly different. Still the same standard has been set from last year and we're maintaining that standard just with new faces."
Texas Athletics didn't record an official box score but still provided some of the notable numbers from the spring game. Take a look:
Passing:
QB Arch Manning: 19 of 25 passing for 355 yards, three touchdowns, one interception
QB Trey Owens: 14 of 21 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns
QB Cole Lourd: 8 of 11 passing for 72 yards and one touchdown.
Receiving:
WR Isaiah Bond: 3 catches, 98 yards, one touchdown
WR DeAndre Moore Jr.: 3 catches for 93 yards, one touchdown
WR Ryan Wingo: 4 catches, 81 yards, two touchdowns.
Defense:
EDGE Colton Vasek: 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack
DE Tausili Akana: 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack
DL Dorian Black: 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack