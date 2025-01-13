Texas Longhorns Transfer Justice Finkley Headed Back to Big 12
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns edge rusher Justice Finkley stayed true to the program's culture and put "we" over "me" by sticking with the team through the College Football Playoff despite entering the portal.
Now with Texas' 2024 season officially over, Finkley has made his transfer decision after three seasons in Austin. Per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Finkley is expected to head back to the Big 12 and transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks. He also made a visit to Mississippi State.
This season, Finkley posted five total tackles. He played in all four non-conference games and had one tackle in the 49-17 win over Florida on Nov. 9.
A product of Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Ala., Finkley was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He received offers from programs like LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State and many more. During his three seasons with the Longhorns, he has posted 26 total tackles (10 solo), 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. In the CFP loss to the Washington Huskies last season, Finkley finished with three tackles.
He's already faced Kansas twice in his Texas career but will now join a Jayhawks team that was one of the hottest in the country at the end of the regular season. Despite having a 2-6 record headed into November, the Jayhawks reeled off three staight ranked wins at home over No. 17 Iowa State, on the road against No. 6 BYU and at Arrowhead Stadium against Deion Sanders and No. 16 Colorado.
They missed out on bowl eligibility after ending the season with a 5-7 record following a 45-17 loss to Baylor in the finale.
