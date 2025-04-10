Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Believes DJ Campbell Is Making Major Improvements
AUSTIN - Going into his senior season, offensive lineman DJ Campbell is finally getting close to star status, earning high praise from head coach Steve Sarkisian just one week into spring practice. Campbell played in all 16 games, starting at right guard.
Campbell came in as part of a star-studded recruiting class that included Kelvin Banks, who is set to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, with Banks turning pro, it's Campbell's time to shine.
"This is probably the best version of DJ Campbell we’ve gotten," Sarkisian said. "I think he’s taken a really big step from a leadership standpoint, from an energy standpoint."
Campbell is one of a few returning veterans on the Longhorns offensive line after four of five starters declared for the NFL draft. He is going to be the only returning starter, making his leadership even more important.
The Texas offense is going to need Campbell's veteran leadership, as sophomore quarterback Arch Manning is moving into the starting role to start the season for the first time. Last season Campbell played a key role in protecting quarterback Quinn Ewers, and now his veteran presence will be key for protecting Manning.
Sarkisian added that this offseason Campbell has already lost 10 pounds. Texas has produced back-to-back Outland Trophy winners, the award for the best interior lineman in the nation, offensive or defensive. Defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat won the award in 2023 and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks in 2024.
While Campbell played well in 2024, he will need to be a little more consistent this season if he hopes to keep Texas's streak of winning the Outland Trophy alive, something that Sarkisian said he is already improving on.
In the 2025 season, Campbell will likely be joined on the offensive line by Cole Hutson and Trevor Goosby, who have experience but are still young. If Campbell's leadership is what Sarkisian says it is, he will be a key part of a young offensive line, providing a veteran voice.
The Texas Longhorns will start the 2025 season on Aug. 30 in a rematch of the Cotton Bowl when the Longhorns will travel to Columbus to play the defending national champions Ohio State.