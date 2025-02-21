Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Lands With Familiar Team in New Mock Draft
Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is pretty much a lock to go early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and even months before the event, some common destinations have emerged.
When looking at mock drafts, one thing that immediately stands out is how many project Banks to go No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bears. The Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks this season, so it goes without saying that improving the offensive line is their top priority this offseason. Banks, a unanimous All-American in 2024, should definitely help with that effort.
The latest to project Banks to the Windy City is NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, doing so in his second mock draft of the year.
"The Bears need to devote their offseason to upgrading the group playing in front of Caleb Williams," Jeremiah wrote. "Banks has the skill set to play tackle or guard."
The idea of Banks moving to guard in the NFL has picked up some steam in recent weeks. He has the talent to do so, and even won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman this season.
As is often the case in these mock drafts, Banks wasn't the only Longhorn to go in the first round. In this case, star defensive back Jahdae Barron is the second Texas player off the board, going at No. 17 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I’m sure the Bengals would consider a defensive tackle here, but Barron is too good to pass up. Also, there will still be talented DTs available when Cincinnati is on the clock in Round 2."
Outside of NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati's defense was nothing short of atrocious this year and the main reason why it missed the playoffs despite outstanding seasons from Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Nabbing Barron, this year's Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's top defensive back, would go a long way to improving the unit as a whole.
Many mock drafts feature a third Longhorn going in the third round, usually wide receiver Matthew Golden, but Jeremiah only had two this time around. Still, good representation for Steve Sarkisian's group.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Working With SEC QB Before NFL Draft
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Makes Official Arch Manning Announcement
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Makes Final Decision on Texas Longhorns Spring Game
MORE: Freshman DT Could Be Texas Longhorns' Spring Standout
MORE: Texas Longhorns Hiring West Virginia RB Coach Chad Scott