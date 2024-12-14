Archie Manning Clarifies Comment About Arch's NFL Future
Archie Manning, the grandfather of redshirt freshman Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has clarified his comments that he made about where he wants to see his grandson play NFL football.
Last month, a video of Manning saying that he'd like for his grandson to play professional football for the Dallas Cowboys went viral.
Earlier this week, he clarified his comments, saying that he didn't mean for the video to go viral and that he was just making conversation with a patron in his New Orleans Bar.
"That is something that kind of got out of hand," Manning told Sports Illustrated. "I have a sports bar in New Orleans and I was just being nice to a patron. I told him I hoped Arch would play three years of college football and he said, 'And then maybe to the Cowboys?' and I said that'd be fine with me."
Manning added that he didn't know he was going to be put on the internet for saying that.
"I didn't know that he was going to put that on TikTok or whatever, I don't even know what TikTok is. I didn't know it was going to go viral as they say," Manning said.
In his second year at Texas, Arch has started three games, thrown for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns, including a 67-yard rushing touchdown.
As starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to move on to the NFL Draft after the conclusion of the 2024 season, Manning is expected to slide right into the starting role, something he has patiently waited for.
Though he still has at least one more year of college football left before he is eligible to declare for the NFL Draft, Arch's future will not be determined by his grandfather's comments or predictions.
Manning and Texas return to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Dec. 21 for the first round of the College Football Playoff agaisnt Clemson.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
MORE: Texas Longhorns Officially Sign Purdue Boilermakers Transfer
MORE: Arkansas Transfer LB Brad Spence Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite Australian Punter
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers to Declare for 2025 NFL Draft, Arch Manning 'Locked In'