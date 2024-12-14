Texas Longhorns Officially Sign Purdue Boilermakers Transfer
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to reel in commitments from the transfer portal ahead of the College Football Playoff.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, Purdue Boilermakers defensive line transfer Cole Brevard has committed and signed with Texas after making a visit to Austin. He's the third commitment for Texas since the portal opened, joining Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence and Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester.
The Longhorns have continued to host a slew of transfers and obviously aren't done with making new additions via the portal.
Brevard, a Carmel, IN. native, started his career at Penn State but saw little playing time before transferring to Purdue before the 2022 season. In three seasons with the Boilers, he played in 37 games while tallying 39 total tackles (24 solo) and 2.5 sacks. He registered a sack in Purdue's 45-0 loss to Ohio State earlier this season. He started all 12 of Purdue's games this year before named an Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
MORE: Ex Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Re-Tears ACL for Season-Ending Injury
MORE: Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns EDGE To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Longhorns in the NFL: Bijan Robinson Shines Again in Week 14