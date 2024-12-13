Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers to Declare for 2025 NFL Draft, Arch Manning 'Locked In'
In perhaps what has been one of the worst-kept secrets in Texas Longhorns football, it appears that 2024 will likely be the final year in Austin for quarterback Quinn Ewers.
According to a report from Orangebloods.com's Anwar Richardson, Ewers plans to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the season for the Longhorns, marking the end to his three-year career with the program.
Ewers is expected to make his announcement after Texas concludes its College Football Playoff run, whether that be with a national title win or a loss to Clemson.
In addition, this news clears the way for Arch Manning to be the full time starter for the Horns in 2025 when they open the season vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.
And as expected, Manning is locked in and has no intentions to transfer.
In three seasons with the Longhorns, Ewers has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history, sitting fourth in pogram history with 8,321 yards behind only Major Applewhite, Sam Ehlinger and Colt McCoy. He is also third in program history behind McCoy and Ehlinger with 62 career touchdowns.
Ewers has also accomplished something at Texas that neither McCoy, Ehlinger, or even the great Vince Young has done for the program - make it to back-to-back conference championships after winning the Big 12 Championship in 2023 and guiding the Horns to the SEC Championship Game in 2024.
The Southlake, TX native has been projected to be as high as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft this spring. However, due to some inconsistencies in his play on the field this season, some believe that his stock may have fallen.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Hosting Utah Punter for Transfer Portal Visit, Per Report
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Named to Freshman All-SEC Team
MORE: Texas Longhorns Must Deal With Uniquely Difficult Schedule Challenge in 2025
MORE: Texas Longhorns LT Kelvin Banks Jr Wins Lombardi Award
MORE: 2025 Schedule Breakdown: Are Texas Longhorns Set Up For Success or Failure?