Texas Longhorns Survive Sloppy Nail-Biter Against Kentucky

The Texas Longhorns' offense faltered yet again against the Kentucky Wildcats, but they were able to escape with a victory.

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Seth McGowan (3) carries the ball against Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) and linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
After a rough start to the season, the Texas Longhorns were on cloud nine after last week's 23-6 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Not only did they finally look like the team everyone thought they'd be, but they did so while upending their hated rival and ending their undefeated season.

On Saturday night, though, they fell back to Earth. Against a Kentucky Wildcats team that hadn't won an SEC game in over a year, the Longhorns escaped with a 16-13 win despite entering the game as heavy favorites, and frankly, they were very lucky to come away with a victory.

There will be many takeaways from this game, but by far the biggest one will be the Longhorns' offensive performance.

Texas Longhorns' Offense Struggles Mightily vs. Kentucky

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Simply put, the Longhorns' offense was atrocious in this game. They finished the night with just 179 total yards, including just 47 on the ground while averaging a horrific 1.7 yards per carry. The passing game wasn't any better, as Arch Manning completed just 12 of 27 passes for 132 yards.

Even with the offense floundering, the defense did everything in its power to keep the Longhorns in the game. Texas managed to shut out Kentucky through the entire first half, and even though the Wildcats got on the board in the second, the Longhorns did a great job of bending, not breaking.

The defense's shining moment came in overtime, when the Longhorns stopped the Wildcats on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Mason Shipley then kicked the game-winning field goal to send Texas home with a win.

Even the special teams unit came up big, as Ryan Niblett - who had a punt-return touchdown last week against Oklahoma - ran one back 43 yards to set up the Longhorns' go-ahead field goal in regulation. Without that return, Texas may have lost in regulation with the way the offense was playing.

Quintrevion Wisner had the Longhorns' lone touchdown of the game, scoring from a yard out in the middle of the second quarter.

For the Wildcats, Cutter Boley completed 31 of 39 passes for 258 yards and an interception, and added 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth McGowan had 14 carries for 45 yards, but also had six receptions for 71 yards.

With an ugly win in hand, the Longhorns now turn their attention to next week's road matchup against Mississippi State.

