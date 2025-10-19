Texas Longhorns Lead at Halftime Against Kentucky Wildcats
The Texas Longhorns need a win, not just against the Kentucky Wildcats, but against every opponent they face from here on out if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Fresh off an impressive, message-sending victory over highly ranked John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners, the Texas Longhorns may have been experiencing a little bit of a hangover. Against Kentucky, it took the Longhorns until late in the second quarter to wake up offensively with help from a 43-yard punt return to push them to Kentucky’s five-yard line.
Luckily for Manning and the offense, Texas’ defense showed up to play early, allowing for the offense to get away with another slow start as the Longhorns head into the locker room with a 7-0 lead.
Texas’ First-Half Defensive Masterclass
Texas fans could very well be feeling a sense of déjà vu at the half. Against the Oklahoma Sooners, the Longhorns’ defensive unit held them to 170 total yards while recording a sack, two interceptions, and two tackles for loss heading into the halftime break. Against the Wildcats, Texas has allowed 180 yards and recorded three sacks and five tackles for loss.
Offensively, the Longhorns’ rushing attack seemed to return back to its pre-Oklahoma form, completing a complete 180 from where it looked last week. So far, Texas has combined for 24 total rushing yards, with Manning leading the charge. Through the air, Manning has had a slow start himself. He has completed seven of his 15 passing attempts for 70 yards, both areas that will need to improve if the ‘Horns want to hold onto their lead.
Texas’ first strike of the game came on a one-yard touchdown rush to cap off the drive set up for success by the punt. While the offense has scored more before half against the Wildcats than it did against Oklahoma, it could easily use some more points before it is all said and done.
With three seconds left in the quarter, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. recorded an interception, putting the exclamation point on the half.
Adding more points in the second half has been the tale of the tape for the Longhorns. They did it each of the last two weeks, with it proving to be too little too late against the Florida Gators. With the defense playing as well as it has been, it may not be as necessary for the offense to wake up.
Taking a seven-point lead into the half, Texas will surely rely on its defense to hold on.