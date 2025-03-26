Texas Longhorns to Host 2026 No. 1 DL on Visit
With the start of spring practice on Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns will not only begin preparing for the fall. But also the preparation toward potentially signing another No. 1 ranked recruiting class will be getting underway as the Longhorns hosts prospects on campus for unofficial visits this spring.
According to a report from 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs, Texas will be hosting Jamarion Carlton on a visit this spring. Per the report, the Temple, Texas, native has scheduled four unofficial visits this spring, one of which will be to Austin.
Carlton's visit list will look as follows this spring:
- March 28-30: USC
- April 4-5: Michigan
- April 12: Texas
- April 19: Texas A&M
At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Carlton ranks as the No. 1 defensive linemen in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite. He is the No. 5 player from the Lone Star State and ranks No. 39 nationally.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks says this of the four-star defensive line prospect:
"Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge in the long run, or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space, ..." Brooks writes. "Plays upright at times and will need to work on fluidity and flexibility. Move set should expand with experience. Looks like one of the higher-upside front-line defenders in TXHSFB's 2026 class."
In addition to his visits this spring, Carlton also has official visits scheduled for this summer. So far, he has just three scheduled, with those schools being Texas A&M, SMU, and Baylor. However, even while the Longhorns aren't currently set to host him on an official, Texas is seemingly the frontrunner to land him.
Carlton has three crystal balls logged by 247Sports, all of which are currently to the Longhorns.