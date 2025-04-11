Transfer Portal WR Visiting Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are attacking the spring transfer portal window in a way that many fans had hoped they would, though this latest development certainly came from a bit out of nowhere.
Per reports from Horns247, the Longhorns are hosting Stanford transfer wide receiver Emmett Mosley V for a visit on Friday after he entered the portal on April 3.
A product of Santa Margarita Catholic in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Mosley was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class before choosing Stanford. He received offers from teams like Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and many more. Mosley's father, Emmett Mosely III, was a running back and wide receiver at Notre Dame in the mid '90s.
As a freshman this past season, Mosley V posted 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns. This was highlighted by a career performance in an upset win over No. 19 Louisville where he finished with 13 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
According to 247Sports' transfer rankings, Mosley V is the third-best receiver still available in the portal.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Tuesday when speaking to the media after practice that receiver is an area of potential need, and it didn't take long for the team to attempt at addressing it via the portal.
“Naturally, there are a couple of positions depth-wise where we’re not where we need to be right now,” Sarkisian said. “We’ll look at the portal that way. Our numbers are down at receiver right now from a scholarship standpoint. Our numbers are down on the defensive line from where our numbers really should be. And our number’s really down at tight end. It’s not a secret that we’ll look to the portal, but I don’t want to take a guy just for a number.”
After what transfer receivers like Adonai Mitchell and Matthew Golden have done at Texas over the past two years, Texas has become a premier destination for wideouts looking to take their game to the next level. Should he choose Texas, Mosley wouldn't have the kind of experience that those two players brought with them to Austin but he would get the chance to build a resume for himself over the course of a few seasons.