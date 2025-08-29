Texas Longhorns Starter 'Game-Time Decision' Ahead of Ohio State Matchup
New Texas Longhorns starting left tackle Trevor Goosby "is expected to be a game-time decision against Ohio State," per On3's Pete Nakos.
He has been dealing with a minor hand injury suffered during this month's fall camp.
A redshirt sophomore, Goosby is stepping in to protect quarterback Arch Manning's blindside following the exit of Kelvin Banks Jr. to the NFL.
Goosby's injury updates
Earlier this week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian reported that the Longhorns plan to have Goosby at Ohio Stadium, though his status seems to be more up in the air now less than 24 hours away from kickoff. With a long season ahead, risking further injury is not in the best interests of Sarkisian's team, and that will definitely play a factor pregame.
Still, Orangebloods' Anwar Richardson is optimistic about Goosby's chances to suit up:
"The Longhorns staff may have Goosby wear something to protect his hand against Ohio State. However, the goal is for Goosby to start this weekend," Richardson said, per a Friday X post.
The left tackle is anticipated to be a standout player on the Texas offensive line and has a lot to prove in terms of professional aspirations in 2025. In a 2026 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports' Mike Renner on Aug. 27, Goosby goes at No. 16, Renner writing that he "showed first-round potential as a pass protector" in limited playing time as a spot starter last season.
Goosby was also listed in Bruce Feldman of The Athletic's "College football Freaks List" from Aug. 4:
"At 6-7 1/3, 311 pounds, Goosby clocked a flying 10-yard sprint of 1.44 seconds, grading at an extremely high level in terms of his acceleration for an offensive lineman," Feldman wrote. "His max speed of 20 mph this offseason was almost as impressive. He bench pressed 365 pounds and jumped the highest of any of the Longhorn O-linemen."
Texas is only returning one of its five offensive line starters from a year ago, right guard DJ Campbell. Texas's new group up front will get tested in the trenches on Saturday, but Goosby spoke about their strength earlier this month:
“We’re a really gritty O-line,” Goosby said, via an Aug. 3 KXAN article. “We want to move people off the ball and establish that identity.”
Texas will take on Ohio State at 11 am CT tomorrow, with Goosby's availability to be determined in the hours beforehand.