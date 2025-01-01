Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Game Predictions
It's nearly time for the Texas Longhorns to face their second challenge in the College Football Playoff, kicking off 2025 with a quarterfinal matchup against Arizona State.
The Horns are the favorite to move on to the semifinals, but after silencing doubters in their debut year in the Big 12, the Arizona State Sun Devils want to continue proving their worth in the national level.
Here's how our staff thinks the matchup will look like:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
Arizona State is an extremely talented team, and while there was a possibility Texas was going to take them lightly, I think their big talking during media week erased that possibility. I think the Longhorns take care of business and make a statement against Cam Skattebo and Sam Leavitt, and cover the spread in a big win.
Texas 34, Arizona State 17
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
Cam Skattebo is fairly confident there is no one out there that can stop him, but while I credit his unquestionable talent, I think if there's a team that can stop him, it's Texas.
The Texas defense has been winning awards all around, and after letting Clemson's Cade Klubnick get through more than hoped for, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has surely given the team some words and practice to make sure that doesn't happen again.
The Sun Devils will get a couple of touchdowns in, but I expect to see them punting more than they are used to. On the other hand, I think the Longhorn offense will be just fine finding the holes in the Arizona State defense.
Texas 34, Arizona State 17
TJ Krilowicz, Staff Writer
Two elite offense that can run the ball at will. What will be the difference is the defensive performance. Texas outranks them in nearly every category on defense and I think the defense will make it tough for Skattebo to get fully integrated, especially if Texas jumps to an early lead. I think this game could get ugly for Arizona State, but wouldn’t be surprised if they shocked everybody and Sam Leavitt and Skattebo diced up Texas’s defense like Clemson did. But overall, I do not think ASU matches well with Texas.
Texas 35, Arizona State 17
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
Although Arizona State has the confidence to take on Texas, they won’t have enough experience against a top national team to succeed. The Longhorns looked primed against Clemson and can very easily soar over Arizona State if they continue to stay poised and find a rhythm with the run game.
Texas 42, Arizona State 21
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Arizona State is a formidable team, particularly on offense, but it hasn’t faced a team like Texas yet. I believe the Longhorns defense can hold its own against Cam Skattebo and co., while Quinn Ewers and the offense convert enough of their opportunities to pull out a win.
Texas 34, Arizona State 24
Harrison Reno, Staff Writer
While Cam Skattebo will be one of the better running backs that Texas has faced this season, the Longhorns' defense will be one of the better defenses that the Sun Devils have faced. And as Texas showed in their 38-24 win over Clemson, stopping the run is a strength. Meaning if Arizona State wants to advance to the Cotton Bowl, Sam Leavitt, will have to do what he said and be the “better” quarterback. But that will be easier said than done facing a defense that ranks No. 3 in total defense.
Texas 31, Arizona State 14
