Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats Way-Too-Early Preview: Predictions

The Longhorns head to Kroger Field for their third straight conference non-home game on Oct. 18.

Tyler Firtel

Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker (0) celebrates a fumble recovery against Texas Longhorns in the third quarter during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker (0) celebrates a fumble recovery against Texas Longhorns in the third quarter during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Oct. 18, the Texas Longhorns and Kentucky Wildcats will meet at Kroger Field in Texas's third conference matchup and seventh game of the regular season.

The Longhorns will do a lot of traveling at the start of their SEC slate. Opening against Florida in Gainesville and Oklahoma neutrally in Dallas, traveling to Lexington will be their third consecutive non-home game.

In a game it will be certainly favored to win, Texas will look to avoid road woes against a Kentucky team that will have more than 40 new players on its roster.

Tyler Firtel, Staff Writer

Kentucky will put up a better fight against the Longhorns than they did last season when Texas dominated 31-14. Already going to tougher road environments than Kroger Field in 2025 though, Texas should not have a problem dealing with the home crowd and will be able to overcome any difficulties an improved, physical Wildcat team causes.

Mark Stoops' newcomers make the Longhorns earn it, but the Longhorns stay on track, not letting a potential trap game on their conference schedule disrupt their playoff aspirations.

Score: Texas 30, Kentucky 20

Henry Hipschman, Staff Writer

Texas has plenty of solid competition this year, but the Kentucky game should be another conference victory. Like Texas, the Wildcats are also dealing with a first-year starter with new quarterback Zach Calzada, and I don’t think they will match the Longhorns' first-year starter Arch Manning. At this point in the season, Manning will have faced better competition than Kentucky and should be well settled into his role as the starting quarterback.

Prediction: Texas 35, Kentucky 7

Jon Alfano, Staff Writer

Texas defeated Kentucky 31-14 last season while allowing just 232 yards of total offense in a tune-up before the Lone Star Showdown. This season’s game, despite being in Lexington instead of Austin, may be even more lopsided.

The Wildcats missed a bowl game for the first time since 2015 last season, and they’ve undergone a major overhaul via the transfer portal this offseason. Mark Stoops’ squad will have a tough time getting back to bowl eligibility, especially with what looks like almost a scheduled loss against Steve Sarkisian and co.

Prediction: Texas 37, Kentucky 17

JD Andress, Staff Writer

This is my trap game on the schedule. Kentucky is gonna be better than their record may indicate at this point, and the Longhorns just had two mentally draining and tough games. With that said, Texas should be able to out-talent them.

Prediction: Texas 27, Kentucky 20

Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer

The Longhorns should walk into Lexington very confident after a possible victory in the Red River Rivalry the week prior. I expect Texas to get off to a quick start on offense and not let up on the Wildcats' defense. Kentucky could make the game challenging for the Longhorns, but I expect Texas to leave with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Texas 38, Kentucky 10

Aaron Raley, Staff Writer

The Longhorns take a trip to Kroger Field, and after what I expect to be another confidence-boosting win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, I don’t see how anything Mark Stoops prepares for the team is going to hold them back.Texas took care of the Wildcats last year at DKR, andI don’texpect that result to change in Lexington in mid-October. Texas stays undefeated.

Prediction: Texas 35, Kentucky 14

Payton Blalock, Staff Writer

This isn’t the most challenging game Texas will play on the road this year, but no away game in the SEC is a walk in the park. Kentucky returns more of last year’s offense than Texas does, but talent-wise, the Longhorns still outmatch them. I foresee them building a steady lead and getting the job done in Lexington.

Prediction: Texas 42, Kentucky 20

