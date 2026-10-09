Since taking over in 2022, Brent Venables has yet to produce back-to-back winning seasons as Oklahoma’s head coach.

Now, four games into the season, the Sooners are once again searching for answers to a season that’s started awry.

With undefeated Texas waiting for them on Saturday, the Sooners have the opportunity to right the ship. Another loss, however, would raise familiar questions about the team's ability to sustain success under Venables.

Oklahoma’s Familiar Pattern Under Brent Venables

Sep 4, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s become all too familiar for Venables’ team. In his first season as head coach, the Sooners finished the season at 6-7. They bounced back to 10-3 the following year before once again finishing with a 6-7 record.

Last season appeared to signal a turning point.

The Sooners won 10 games, reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019 and had one of the nation's best defensive units.

Oklahoma even recognized Venables’ accomplishments with a two-year contract extension that would keep him under contract through the 2031 season.

But after opening the season ranked in the top 10, Oklahoma has fallen out of the AP Top 25 entirely. Its only victories have come against G5 talent, while its most recent blowout loss to Georgia has placed them at .500.

The offense has been the most concerning part.

Since scoring 51 points in the season-opener, the Sooners have managed just 37 combined points over their last three games.

And while the Sooners have faced tough opponents, a 14-point performance against New Mexico hardly inspires any confidence.

Now the Sooners have to find a way to solve those issues against the top-ranked team in the nation and a defense that’s hardly given opponents any breathing room.

The Sooners Are Playing For More Than Just a Golden Hat

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables poses for a photo wearing the Golden Hat Trophy after the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Oklahoma, Saturday is more than just an opportunity to beat its biggest rival.

A victory over Texas would give Oklahoma its first signature win of the season and potentially provide enough momentum to save its sinking ship.

But the Cotton Bowl hasn’t been very favorable to Venables during his time in Norman.

Since Venables took over, Oklahoma has lost three of its four matchups against Texas, including back-to-back defeats in the past two seasons.

The Sooners managed just nine points in those two contests and failed to score an offensive touchdown in either.

Venables’ lone victory came in 2023, when the Sooners upset the then-No. 3 Texas 34-30 on its way to a 10-win season.

Three years later, he has a similar opportunity to knock off a top-ranked team.

But another loss drops Oklahoma to 2–3, and 0–2 in SEC play, placing even more pressure on a team with high hopes looking to build on its playoff appearance.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables (left) hugs Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game at the Cotton Bowl. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It wouldn’t necessarily put Venables’ job in serious jeopardy, especially considering his recent extension. But it would make the people of Oklahoma begin to have serious conversations.

Losing to Texas three years in a row would already be rough, but another losing season for a state that prides itself heavily on its flagship school's football program is likely enough to start the “hot seat” conversation.

That’s what makes Saturday's matchup particularly interesting.

Texas enters Dallas looking to preserve its undefeated record and strengthen its national championship aspirations. Oklahoma is looking for something much more immediate: a reason to believe its season can still be salvaged.

A win wouldn’t erase Oklahoma’s inconsistency under Venables, but it would help provide proof that last season’s success wasn’t just a temporary high point.

But a loss would leave Oklahoma asking the same question that has followed Venables since arriving in Norman.

When will the Sooners finally learn how to sustain success?

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