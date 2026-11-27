The Texas A&M Aggies can not seem to wake up from a nightmare that they have been having for the past 363 days. It was then that the 11-0 Aggies lost to the Texas Longhorns in their first-ever College Football Playoff game, ending their most successful season in over a decade.

The 2026 team has not been able to put that ending behind them, going 4-7 ahead of their rematch with the Longhorns. Things have gotten so dire that head coach Mike Elko benched two-year starting quarterback Marcel Reed for sophomore Brady Hart last week.

Hart had mixed results, leaving Elko with a quarterback controversy no one would envy. So, he has decided to use both passers against the Longhorns.

Here are the strengths and weaknesses of each signal caller, and how Texas can shut down both.

Marcel Reed

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Reed has had a disappointing season, he still has the ability to flip a game on its head through his sheer athleticism. He remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football, something Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will need to be keenly aware of.

He also has the ability to make 'pure progression' reads as a passer, moving his eyes across the field quickly and keeping A&M's playbook open on every down.

That being said, while he can always scan the field, he does not always trust his average arm to make the throws that are available to him. He can get particularly frustrated by extra bodies near the line of scrimmage, which may be affecting his sightlines as he stands at just 6'1.

Here is an example:

Carter Long

On this play, the Aggies call a play-action pass with the boundary No.1 running a go, the boundary No. 2 running a post and the field No. 1 running a drag-wheel. The Gamecocks set up in a single-high safety look, which would suggest that the drag-wheel will be open after the post and go clear out the boundary side.

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As the play begins, South Carolina shows that it is actually playing cover two to the field and an inverted cover two to the boundary. This swallows up the go and drag-wheel, but gives a potential window for Reed to split the safety and corner and hit the post in the middle of the field.

Carter Long

That window in between the safeties gets even larger once the middle linebacker bites down on the run-fake, giving Reed a clear shot at an explosive gain. However, he never takes it, instead running from a mostly clean pocket and picking up just four yards.

Reed also struggles when under pressure, though not necessarily when blitzed. This means that Muschamp will need to find ways to get pressure with four rushers while keeping Reed contained in the pocket.

Brady Hart

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hart is less dynamic on the ground but more explosive through the air. His arm is more live than Reed's, and he showed it off with a bomb in his first start against the Sooners.

That being said, he can not access the middle of the field. While he has the arm talent to test intermediate windows, he sees that area poorly.

Hart threw just 14.3% of his passes between 10 and 19 yards last weekend, and recorded zero completions and a Pro Football Focus passing grade of 22.8 on those attempts. So, if Muschamp can keep a lid on A&M's receivers, he will make Hart's life very difficult.

While Muschamp will have to use two different game plans in College Station, he has the players to do so. The Longhorns have already been running one of the sport's most complex and varied defensive schemes, so they should be able to handle another layer this weekend.

If Texas can prepare for both signal callers, they will extend their winning streak over the Aggies to 5,846 days long, and counting.

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