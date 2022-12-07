10 Players Texas Longhorns Should Target In NCAA Transfer Portal

AUSTIN - NCAA transfer season is officially open, and big-time names have already begun to flood into the portal looking for new homes and greener pastures.

The Texas Longhorns themselves have already seen a handful of big names enter the portal, including backup quarterback Hudson Card, wideout Troy Omeire and offensive lineman Andrej Karic, among others.

Not to mention, the Longhorns are primed to lose a handful of impact players to graduation and the NFL such as running back Roschon Johnson, defensive linemen Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and defensive backs D'Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook.

Then, of course, there are the impending NFL decisions of Bijan Robinson, Ryan Watts, and Jaylan Ford.

Texas will also be looking to improve at some positions in which they fell short in 2022.

Suffice it to say, there will be plenty of turnover in Austin this summer.

As such, the Longhorns will be looking heavily at a variety of positions on both sides of the ball that can provide immediate help in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

So who could Texas potentially bring into the 40 Acres?

Fear, not Longhorns fans, LonghornsCountry.com has you covered with 10 players Texas should target in the portal.

You can view the full list below:

WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri)

One of the most productive wideouts in the SEC in 2022, Mizzou's Dominic Lovett will be one of the most in-demand players in the portal, regardless of position.

He could provide Texas with a big play threat on the outside to help take the pressure off of Xavier Worthy, and alongside Isaiah Neyor and Jordan Whittington, would give Texas a quartet of experienced and explosive playmakers at the position, to put alongside their incoming crop of young talent.

This is a position Steve Sarkisian also hinted that the Longhorns would attempt to improve via the portal, and Lovett would be a natural fit for that need.

WR Elijah Spencer (Charlotte)

Another interesting name at wideout, Spencer was one of the most productive players at the Group of 5 level in the country. He averaged 16.5 yards per catch in 2022 and would come in and contribute right away, much like Lovett.

WR Traeshon Holden (Alabama)

Yet another wide receiver possibility, Alabama's Traeshon Holden could be the latest Alabama offensive skill position player to make his way to Austin. Keilan Robinson has been a massive addition to Texas. Meanwhile, Agiye Hall has not worked out quite yet, and Jahleel Billingsley has since left the program.

But having started multiple games, including half of the 2022 season for the Tide, Holden likely trends more toward the production level of Robinson than Hall or Billingsley.

He has caught 46 passes for 570 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

OL Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama)

Son of Texas legend Blake Brockermeyer, Tommy Brockermeyer was one of the most highly sought-after offensive linemen in the country coming out of All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth.

He was heavily pursued by the Horns and ended up committing to... you guess it... Kyle Flood at Alabama, who is now the offensive line coach at Texas.

It may still be a long shot for Brockermeyer to come to Austin, but he is immensely talented, and he has a relationship with Kyle Flood. Could Flood bring him back home?

The Longhorns are in good shape along the offensive front with young talent already on the roster, and the incoming freshmen. But at the very least, it is worth looking into for the Horns.

OL Javion Cohen (Alabama)

Yes, another Alabama offensive lineman. Javion Cohen is a former Alabama starter who could come in and help immediately - if not as a starter, then certainly as a rotation piece.

The Longhorns likely would not take more than one offensive lineman via the portal, but between Cohen and Brockermeyer, a couple of things are clear:

1) Kyle Flood likes them and thinks they can play.

2) Alabama players, especially ones that start, are typically pretty good at football.

So yes, the Longhorns could find a way to use either of them.

DL Tunmise Odeyele

The Longhorns are going to have to find a way to replace Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo. There is young talent on the roster, and also incoming on the interior of the defensive line. But more help is always needed in the trenches.

Enter Tunmise Odeyele, who entered the portal from Texas A&M. He fits a lot of needs for the Horns and could contribute immediately.

EDGE Clayton Smith (Oklahoma)

One of the top recruits in the 2021 class, Texarkana Texas High (TX) native Clayton Smith is an interesting name for the Longhorns to consider. He is former high school teammates with current Longhorn Derrick Brown.

Besides that, a team can never have enough pass rushers. Despite never quite catching on at Oklahoma, he has the talent. Maybe the Longhorns can help him put it all together.

EDGE Dasan McCullough (Indiana)

Another very interesting name in the linebacker/pass rusher category, Indiana breakout star Dasan McCullough is one of the top talents in the portal.

Last season at Indiana, McCullough finished with 49 tackles , 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

He will be one of the most highly pursued players in the portal, and the Longhorns should try and find their way into the conversation.

DB Fentrell Cypress (Virginia)

A standout for Virginia, Fentrell Cypress might be the top defensive back available in the portal, and with D'Shawn Jamison on his way out, Texas might be in the market for a new corner to put opposite of Ryan Watts.

Cypress certainly fits that bill. He is already looking at Texas A&M, and the Longhorns should also be on his radar.

DB Tony Grimes (North Carolina)

Tony Grimes was arguably the top cornerback in the 2020 class, picking North Carolina over the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, and others.

He would fit a big need for the Longhorns with Jamison and Cook being gone, and quite frankly might even be an upgrade over the former in terms of pass coverage.

Like Cypress, the Longhorns should be in line early for this one.

