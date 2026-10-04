What Texas Cannot Afford to Carry Into the Red River Rivalry

Before heading into its bye week, the Texas Longhorns managed to win a game that it may have lost in years past.

It was the SEC opener for Texas, on the road in a hostile Neyland Stadium, and despite a quick start from the offense, which scored on the opening drive, cutting through the Tennessee defense, things ended up proving much more difficult than that first drive showed.

Texas found itself in another heavyweight bout as defenses ruled the day, holding both offenses under 300 total yards. Yet, while the Longhorns never trailed, self-inflicted wounds threatened to cost them the game, both of which were points of emphasis in the offseason.

Penalties & Special Teams

Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a sack of Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during their game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite an offseason when the Longhorns spoke at great length about improving their discipline on the field, they finished last, ranked 132nd in penalties per game, and the drastic improvement has yet to show up this year.

Texas enters the Red Rivalry ranked near the bottom again at No. 89 nationally, averaging 62.5 yards in penalties on 6.3 flags per game. Both are better than last season, when they averaged an SEC-worst 69.7 yards in penalties and 8.3 flags per game; it still leaves room for improvement.

In the aftermath of the Loghorns going viral for infamous celebrations from star edge rusher Colin Simmons and running back Raleek Brown, head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged it.

“None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes at varying degrees,” Sarkisian said. “Some of our mistakes are in the spotlight of millions of people. That doesn’t mean we still don’t have to take responsibility for our actions.”

The Longhorns undoubtedly spent time in the bye week focusing on accountability as they try to reduce penalties. But they also likely focused on special teams.

It is the third and less glamorous phase of football, and one that Sarkisian’s Texas knows all too well, as it cost a team. It nearly did so in Knoxville, as the Volunteers recovered a fourth-quarter onside kick, albeit one the SEC later acknowledged was illegal; it’s a mistake that can’t happen.

The Texas defense made the successful onside kick meaningless by keeping Tennessee out of field goal range. Yet in games like the Red River Rivalry and eventual postseason games, those mistakes can give life to a team and cost Texas.

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