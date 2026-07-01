What Wins and What Loses the Game For the Texas Longhorns vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Texas Longhorns had a good season in 2025 but fell short of expectations by missing the playoffs. Head coach Steve Sarkisian responded by bringing in the best transfer portal class in Texas history and veteran defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

That means the pressure is on in 2026, and every game will be crucial for Sarkisian. That includes ones against maligned SEC squads like the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

So, with so much riding on the game for Texas, here is what will deliver them a win or hand them a loss against Jeff Lebby's team.

What Wins: Overpowering the Opposition

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman speaking with the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

The Longhorns are simply more talented than the Bulldogs at just about every position on the field. That disparity only increases when examining the depth of each side, which could be important by the time teams play in late October.

That is particularly true on the boundary and in the trenches.

Texas has a terrifying wide receiver group. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs only have one reliable cover corner in Kelley Jones, and while corner is far from Texas' strongest position, they should be able to lock up a fairly lackluster group of Bulldog pass-catchers.

The Longhorns also have an elite offensive line, which should not struggle against an under-talented Mississippi State defensive line unless defensive coordinator Zach Arnett finds a way to out-coach Sarkisian and offensive coordinator Kyle Flood. On the other side of the ball, the Longhorns are led by arguably the best player in college football, Colin Simmons, while the Bulldogs' offensive line still has very little settled heading into fall camp.

All of that to say that the Longhorns have the horses up front and out wide to dominate the Bulldogs from start to finish if they go out and execute. Still, their victory is far from assured.

What Loses: Missing the Easy Stuff

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Damon Payne tips a pass from Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns underperformed in 2025 largely because they could not get out of their own way.

They were plagued by penalties, overthrows and general inconsistencies, especially on offense.

Manning bears some responsibility, as while his performance improved greatly after the UTEP game, he still struggled to hit throws underneath the defense. However, more blame should fall at the feet of Sarkisian and Flood, who have been coaching this team long enough to have them rank higher than 135th in the country in penalties per game.

Those tiny individual mishaps build up over the course of games and seasons, which is why Texas' 2025 season went the way it did. If the Longhorns do not focus on doing the little things right, they could easily lose to this Bulldogs team.

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