Where Do Texas Longhorns Fall in 2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25?
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are expected to be a top team during the 2025 college football season. While the 2024 season is still ongoing for Texas as they prepare for the Cotton Bowl, it's hard not to also look ahead with excitement about next year.
Obviously, the 2024 team is loaded with talent. They have a legitimate shot of winning a national championship.
However, the 2025 team boasts even more potential. Led by Manning, the Longhorns are already receiving a lot of hype as the best team in the nation.
On3 Sports has put out their way-too-early rankings for the start of next season. They had Texas sitting at the very top.
Following the Longhorns, who were ranked No. 1, they had the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes as the No. 2 and No. 3 teams respectively.
Steve Sarkisian has put Texas in a great position for years to come. They are one of the top destinations for both recruits and transfer portal targets.
Looking ahead to next season, Manning is ready to take over the reigns. He is being viewed as a No. 1 overall pick option for the 2026 NFL Draft.
During the 2024 season, Manning ended up receiving valuable playing time. He completed 67.8 percent of his pass attempts for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. Manning also flashed off his running ability with 100 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.
The sky is the limit for the Longhorns in 2025. These rankings clearly show that the national media thinks they could be the best team in the country.
Only time will tell, but there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future for Texas.
Hopefully, the Longhorns can finish off the 2024 season with a national championship and head into the 2025 campaign looking to defend their title.
