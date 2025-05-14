Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Hints at Possible Return Date
Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fans alike have wondered when they will see linebacker DeMarvion Overshown back on the gridiron after the 40 Acres alum tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in the Cowboys' Week 14 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals last December.
The linebacker was initially slated for a return in November of 2025. And after the Cowboys received word of who they were playing on Thanksgiving Day this year, it seems that Overshown may have spilled the beans on his comeback.
Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that "America's Team" would be hosting none other than the AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by a trio of future NFL Hall of Famers in head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and tight end Travis Kelce.
After the matchup was announced, Overshown took to social media, writing "Oh yeah, I'm active on this."
Take a look:
Having Overshown on the field for a game against an opponent like the Chiefs, the reigning back-to-back-to-back AFC Champions, would certainly be something to be thankful from the Cowboys fans, as the Texas linebacker was on his way to a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year season, after his legitimate rookie season was ended also courtesy of a torn ACL in the preseason.
Overshown had recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, forced a fumble, and also scored an interception and a scoop-and-score touchdown, making his presence felt in a Cowboys defense that also includes edge rusher Micah Parsons and cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.
On top of it all, Overshown announced that he would be returning to his "Agent Zero" persona that he adorned during his time in Austin, switching his jersey number selection from No. 13 to No. 0, the first Cowboys player in history to wear number zero.
The Cowboys will start their season in the very first game of the 2025 NFL season in the NFL Kickoff Game against their most notable rivals, the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4.