Former Texas Longhorns Coach Returns to NFL
More than eight years removed from his firing as head coach of the Texas Longhorns, Charlie Strong has certainly been around the block.
Strong, 64, had an underwhelming run as the Longhorns' leader, posting a 16-21 record in three seasons and finishing with a losing record in each of them. Since then, though, he's continued to coach around the country, with some of his notable roles including head coach at South Florida from 2017-19, defensive coordinator at Miami in 2022 and an analyst at Alabama most recently.
Now, Strong is back in the NFL once more, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that he's set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their new defensive line coach. This is his second NFL job, as he previously served as an assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.
Strong will replace Kacy Rodgers, who left the Bucs this offseason to accept the same role with the Detroit Lions. He'll inherit a talented defensive line featuring Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea and 2023 first-round pick Calijah Kancey.
He's also in very familiar territory, as South Florida shares Raymond James Stadium with the Bucs. Strong had a decent run as the Bulls' head coach, including a 10-2 season in 2017 in which the program finished ranked in the AP poll for just the second time ever. Sadly, he was fired after a 4-8 finish in 2019.
Before taking over at Texas, strong was best known as head coach at Louisville. He led the Cardinals to a 23-3 record over his final two seasons, even upsetting Florida in the Sugar Bowl to cap off an impressive 2012 campaign.
