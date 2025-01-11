Texas Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks Says 'No' NFL Draft Decision Has Been Made
The Texas Longhorns once again fell agonizingly close to making their first appearance in the national championship in over a decade. It was the last time for many of those players on the field, who suffered another heartbreak, to put on the burnt orange and white.
One of those potential players is starting left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Who, spoke about his immediate future following the loss to the Buckeyes.
"I have not made a decision, no," Banks said of his impending NFL Draft.
While this answer may leave a sliver of hope for Longhorn fans that Banks could return for a senior season on the 40 Acres. It does still seem highly unlikely. Since arriving in Austin as a five-star recruit by way of Humble, Texas, and subsequently earning his spot as the starter, the expectation was that Banks wouldn't be in Austin for long.
And after starting in 43 games as the Longhorns' left tackle that doesn't look likely to change. Banks has been a consensus first-round pick in this year's draft class. Many of the mock drafts even predict him to be the first offensive tackle off the board.
Losing a 40-plus game starting left tackle will always hurt. But luckily for the Longhorns, they seem to already have his successor set in Trevor Goosby. The redshirt freshman has already logged two career starts this season, as he played in the absence of Kelvin Banks in the SEC Championship loss to Georgia, before starting in place of right tackle Cam Williams versus Arizona State.
