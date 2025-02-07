WATCH: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Reads Mean Tweets, Talks Bronny James Comparison
Texas quarterback Arch Manning gave internet trolls some attention in a recently shared video.
Heading into his first season as a starting quarterback, Manning signed an NIL deal with Red Bull and has been showing his face on social media more than he used to. In a video with Complex Sports, a sports news platform, Manning took the time to read tweets about him.
Starting off easy, Manning got compared to his uncles Peyton and Eli in what he described as "Manning swagger."
"I guess that is a compliment," Manning said. "Peyton and Eli didn't have much swag so I'm glad I get to up our swag in the Manning family."
Most tweets were comparisons with his dynasty family members and other college football stars. In one post, the user compared Manning to LeBron James' son Bronny, who was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. Manning thought the comparison was a compliment.
He also found out the meaning of "nepo baby," after being called one. After discovering the meaning, Manning agreed.
"I do have a lot of football in my family," he said. "It's a fair comment."
Staying behind former quarterback Quinn Ewers' shadow for his first couple of years at Texas, Manning will have the opportunity to prove doubters what he is capable on, and his first challenge will be a big one.
The Longhorns will travel to Columbus to face national champions Ohio State on Aug. 30 for the season opener.
