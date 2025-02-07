Longhorns Country

WATCH: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Reads Mean Tweets, Talks Bronny James Comparison

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is making his online presence known since signing an NIL deal with Red Bull.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas quarterback Arch Manning gave internet trolls some attention in a recently shared video.

Heading into his first season as a starting quarterback, Manning signed an NIL deal with Red Bull and has been showing his face on social media more than he used to. In a video with Complex Sports, a sports news platform, Manning took the time to read tweets about him.

Starting off easy, Manning got compared to his uncles Peyton and Eli in what he described as "Manning swagger."

"I guess that is a compliment," Manning said. "Peyton and Eli didn't have much swag so I'm glad I get to up our swag in the Manning family."

Arch Mannin
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) carries the ball for a first down in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins-USAT Today Network via Imagn Images

Most tweets were comparisons with his dynasty family members and other college football stars. In one post, the user compared Manning to LeBron James' son Bronny, who was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. Manning thought the comparison was a compliment.

He also found out the meaning of "nepo baby," after being called one. After discovering the meaning, Manning agreed.

"I do have a lot of football in my family," he said. "It's a fair comment."

Staying behind former quarterback Quinn Ewers' shadow for his first couple of years at Texas, Manning will have the opportunity to prove doubters what he is capable on, and his first challenge will be a big one.

The Longhorns will travel to Columbus to face national champions Ohio State on Aug. 30 for the season opener.

