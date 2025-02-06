Tre Johnson Reacts to 'Dumb Mistake' in Texas Longhorns Loss to Arkansas
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson felt some frustrations after Wednesday's 78-70 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Austin.
Johnson, who finished with a game-high 25 points, had the ball bounce off his leg with 38 seconds left as Texas trailed 71-66. The Longhorns were on their last gasp after trailing by as many as 23 in the second half, and Johnson's mishap was the nail in the coffin.
Both Johnson and forward Kadin Shedrick met with the media following the loss. When asked about his late turnover, Johnson called it a "dumb mistake."
"I feel like I was thinking about going to do something with the ball before I had it in my hands," Johnson said. "I feel like that was a dumb mistake on my part, especially how close the game was. And I feel like if I would have the ball, I at least had the chance to do something with it."
Shedrick quickly spoke up to defend Johnson without being asked.
"I just think it's important to note that that one turnover when we're down five isn't why we lost the game," he said. " ... It's not Tre's fault at all."
Shedrick battled through his own adversity, as he exited with an injury before retunring. He finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
"The drugs started kicking in pretty good, and I felt like I could at least try and help win," Shedrick said.
The Longhorns will now head to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt this Saturday.
