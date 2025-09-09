Why One Analyst Believes Arch Manning is "Fine"
After a subpar Week 1 performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has drawn harsh criticism from many prominent college football analysts.
The redshirt sophomore led his offense to just one touchdown throughout the matchup, and despite a second game that demonstrated clear improvement, several still aren’t convinced that Manning can live up to the expectation placed on him by the media.
That being said, one well-known analyst still believes that Manning has what it takes to help this team achieve their lofty goals for the 2025 season.
Paul Finebaum on Arch Manning
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum made his unwavering support for Manning quite clear during the offseason, consistently defending him against those who introduced the idea that he might be overrated.
Now, in a landscape where promoting the quarterback has become a little bit more controversial, Finebaum has taken a little more of a nuanced approach. He acknowledged on an episode of “First Take” that Manning has not played like an elite quarterback so far, but he hasn’t counted him out yet.
For now, he argues, the quarterback is “fine.”
“I’m saying fine and I know a lot of people don’t like compliments to Arch Manning,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter. “It seems a little overdone at this point, but he played well. He didn’t play perfectly, but I think he still can. And I’m a believer in him, and I’ll go down with him, but right now he’s okay.”
While this doesn’t seem like a convincing level of confidence for an analyst that famously defended the quarterback throughout the summer months, Finebaum’s belief that things could get better reflects the hope of many Texas fans.
Manning recorded 295 passing yards against San Jose State this past Saturday, while he only logged 170 against the Buckeyes in Week 1. It’s obviously difficult to compare the skill of each of these opponents, but the Longhorns’ general ability to create more offense in Week 2 could be viewed as a positive sign for what’s to come.
With a record of 1-1, Finebaum simply believes that it might not be time to jump ship yet. Texas has two more home games against nonconference opponents in the near future, and then they will have to pack up and head to Gainesville, Florida, to face the Florida Gators.
This SEC opener could serve as a way to gauge Manning’s progress or lack thereof, but in the meantime, he looks to take care of business in Austin and reestablish himself as the quarterback to beat this season.