Former Longhorn Sam Cosmi Is A Building Block In Washington

Former Longhorn Sam Cosmi is entering his second season in the NFL. Washington's offense may have already found its next piece of the puzzle.

After a season full of injuries and contracting COVID-19, Washington Football Team offensive lineman and former Texas Longhorn Sam Cosmi still put together an impressive rookie season.

He finished with the 11th-highest run-block grade in the NFL and the third-highest overall grade among rookie offensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus.

"You can see the work that he takes from the practice field and how he takes it to the game," WFT offensive line coach Travelle Wharton said. "He's not making the same mistakes as a rookie will make over and over ... that's a big positive."

Before being the 51st overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Cosmi was a staple on the offensive line for former Texas coach Tom Herman.

During his four seasons on the Forty Acres, he started 34 of 35 career games and was a two-time All-Big 12 selection (2019 Second Team, 2020 First Team).

Cosmi was primed to take on a larger role in his rookie season, but a frustrating string of injuries and COVID issues forced him to miss seven games.

He missed games from Week 6 through Week 10 with a nagging ankle injury, but then sustained a new hip injury upon his return in Week 11, which forced him to miss the next three weeks. Cosmi then missed Week 17 against the Eagles due to health and safety protocols.

Still, in the time he was on the field, Cosmi was productive. In seven full games of action, he played 100 percent of all possible offensive snaps and even got in some reps on special teams.

The former Texas standout said he wants to improve his consistency in all aspects of his game, whether it's being more physical in pass protection or better handwork.

"[I can] figure out myself and figure what I need to do better and reevaluate myself," Cosmi said to WFT's Zach Selby about his mindset this offseason.

The former 2021 second-rounder said he's heading back to Texas for his first NFL offseason. A plus will be having his mom's homemade cooking again.

He noted his home menu will include mamaliga. It's a Romanian porridge dish with cottage cheese and bacon, and chicken and shrimp alfredo.

"I'm not over 300 pounds for no reason," Cosmi said.

OK, back to football.

At the beginning of last season, NFL Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt had some high praise for Cosmi.

"So the fact that Washington released right tackle Morgan Moses ... a solid veteran who didn't miss a start [in the 2020-21] season ... tells you how highly the team values Cosmi," Brandt said.

Despite the praise, the former Texas offensive lineman said he's ready to focus on himself this offseason and improve for next year. And the plan for the WFT? He's a blocker who's a building block.

