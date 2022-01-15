Washington Not Giving Up on Former 4th-Round Draft Pick

Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden is still with Washington, just not the way many expected.

Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden last week signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Washington Football Team.

Coming out of Liberty University, there was a lot of hype that Gandy-Golden could provide height and size to the receiver room in Washington. Since the former fourth-round pick joined the WFT in 2020, his production has not met expectations.

Gandy-Golden only played in four games last season and posted no stats. He was on Washington's practice squad for the remainder of the season.

In his career, he has one catch for three yards and one rush for 22 yards.

"He's [Gandy-Golden's] got to learn what he's supposed to do," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He's still a young guy. He's still making mistakes out there."

The second-year NFL receiver was actually released by Washington nine days before he signed his reserve contract. A far cry from his days dominating college cornerbacks at the college level.

"I don't like being on the sidelines. I don't like not playing, so it was just different." Gandy-Golden said. "Just being able to overcome that with the here [in Washington] ... the coaches and the treatment staff just helping me out, I feel better for it."

While much of Gandy-Golden's time with the WFT has been a disappointment, Washington's No. 1 receiver believes in the young receiver.

"He's very athletically gifted ... He jumps pretty much out of the gym" Terry McLaurin said. "I would say his ability to move at that size is really, really impressive."

Gandy-Golden, Kelvin Harmon and Marken Michel are the only three receivers who signed Reserve/Future contract with Washington.