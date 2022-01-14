Skip to main content

Former Washington Top Draft Pick Ascends to All-Pro with New Team

While the team he left sits home, 49ers Trent Williams is headed for playoffs as one of best left tackles in the game

Former Washington tackle Trent Williams became a franchise left tackle when selected out of Oklahoma. In nine seasons, Williams became a staple on the offensive line, earning seven straight Pro Bowl nods and helping Washington make the postseason twice. 

Now with the San Francisco 49ers, Williams was named a First-Team All-Pro member for the first time in his career. The 49ers finished 10-7 in his second season with the franchise and will visit the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.  

“It’d definitely feel good, finally,” Williams said on Thursday when asked about potentially earning this achievement. “I can’t let it define my career because I’ve never made it. If that’s what I need to define my career, then anything I’ve done up to now is hogwash. If I make it, it’s feel good to get a notch if that happens.”

While seeing Williams playing in San Francisco is surely a sore spot for many Washington fans, there are almost assuredly those who are happy to see him doing well. 

Joining Williams on the first-team from the NFC East include Dallas Cowboys guard Zach Martin and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt were all unanimous selections.  

No Washington Football Team players were on the first or second teams for this year’s selections. WFT finished 7-10 on the 2021 campaign and currently owns the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

