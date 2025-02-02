Everything Tre Johnson Said After Texas Basketball's Win vs. LSU
AUSTIN -- Tre Johnson and Tramon Mark both scored 18 points to help lead the Texas Longhorns to an 89-58 blowout win over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Johnson spoke with SEC Network after the game. Here's everything he had to say:
On the message going into the second half:
"Going into the second half, it was just staying locked in. We done gave up leads and teams done came down strong against us in the second half, it was just fresh to stay locked in."
On what the coaching staff wants from him:
"Just continue to be a vocal leader. I just got to do my part if I want to be a vocal person. So it's not like I'm being a hypocrite or anything like that, but just leading the team, and also even guys following me and just keeping us pumped up and keeping us into it."
On Arthur Kaluma and Tramon Mark:
"Arthur's been great all year, and having Tramon out there playing defense the way he was tonight was big for us against their best player. Arthur gives us great on both ends, rebound and scoring, and great with everything."
On how he's been ready for the moment this season:
"I feel like just all the work I done, put in over the years has made me ready for this moment. I haven't done anything different than what I've been doing since I was a little kid."
On his workout before the game:
"I just got up a lot of just different shots. I just got up a lot of shots today. Nothing major."
On if Rodney Terry will go easier on them after a win:
"Not at all. We're not expecting that. It's not his type of personality. He gonna stay hard on us. Today was his flu game."
On if anyone gave Kadin Shedrick "grief" for getting posterized in the first half:
"No, we're not gonna talk about that, because he's a great shot blocker, so it's gonna happen sometimes."
