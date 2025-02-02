Texas Longhorns Cruise Past LSU Tigers in Must-Have SEC Win
The Texas Longhorns picked up their first stress-free SEC win of the season on Saturday, easily handling the LSU Tigers in the second half en route to an 89-56 win in Baton Rouge.
In a win the Longhorns needed to have to stay around the NCAA Tournament bubble, Tre Johnson and Tramon Mark both finished with 18 points while Kadin Shedrick scored a season-high 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
"I feel like just all the work I done, put in over the years has made me ready for this moment," Johnson told SEC Network after the game. "I haven't done anything different than what I've been doing since I was a little kid."
The Longhorns never trailed in the game but a sluggish first half saw them lead by just six at halftime. Things turned around in the final 20 minutes, as everything seemed to fall for Texas in a 58-point second half.
The Longhorns held LSU's leading scorer Cam Carter to a season-low six points. The Tigers were led guard Jordan Sears, who had a team-high 13 points off the bench. He was the only LSU player in double figures.
Arthur Kaluma added 10 points and five rebounds while Devon Pryor finished with nine points and a career-high six rebounds. These two along with Shedrick helped lead Texas to a 35-23 rebounding edge which featured a 16-6 advantage in second-chance points. The Longhorns also went an efficient 10 of 21 from 3-point range.
Texas will now head back to the Moody Center to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday.
