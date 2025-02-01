Two Former Texas Longhorns Involved in NBA Trade
AUSTIN -- The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching, and two former Texas Longhorns are already on the move.
Per reports from ESPN's Shams Charania, former Longhorns Mo Bamba and PJ Tucker -- both of the Los Angeles Clippers -- are being traded to the Utah Jazz. The Clippers are sending Bamba, Tucker, a future second-round pick and cash considerations to the Jazz for Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks.
Bamba, known mainly for the over-played 2017 rap song named after him, spent one season at Texas in 2017-18 before being the No. 6 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft.
As a Longhorn, Bamba played in 30 games (29 starts) while averaging 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per contest. Despite his first-round talent, he's bounced around in the NBA. The Jazz will mark his fifth team, as Bamba has also played for the Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and the Clippers. He's averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during his NBA career.
As for Tucker, he's continued to find a role in the NBA due to his veteran expericne and defensive presence. However, he's received limited action over the past two seasons.
Tucker was originally a second-round pick in 2006 by the Toronto Raptors after spending three seasons at Texas under head coach Rick Barnes. As a Longhorn, he averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Tucker has played for the Raptors (two stints), Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and the Clippers. He won an NBA title with the Bucks in 2021.
