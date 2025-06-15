Former Texas Longhorns Forward Arthur Kaluma Making Transition to Pro Level
After four years in college playing for Creighton, Kansas State and the Texas Longhorns, big man Arthur Kaluma is officially focusing on his transition to the professional stage. It is Kaluma's third time testing the predraft process, as he has done so the past two offseasons. But now out of college eligibility, there's no turning back.
In an interview at his June 10 workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, Kaluma was asked what he's trying to show throughout the predraft process.
"Just my fundamentals, my tools," Kaluma said. "(I have a) 7'1 wingspan, I'm 6'8. I can move my feet on the ball, defend one through five and then I can knock down open shots and make good reads."
Kaluma stated that the Blazers workout was his sixth so far, and he still has a couple more to go. He also participated in the three-day 2025 NBA G-League Elite Camp in May.
Kaluma, 23, has as much collegiate experience as anyone in this draft class. He started in each of his four collegiate years and never averaged less 10 points and five rebounds over a season. His three-point percentage continously increased from his freshman to senior year, shooting 35.9 percent from deep at Texas. That development is crucial for his professional aspirations.
Kaluma further demonstrated his ability from three-point range at the G-League Elite Camp:
While slightly undersized for an NBA big, Kaluma's display of his offensive capabilities and defensive versatility, coupled with his experience, make him an intriguing rotational option for teams.
"[Teams have] been telling me my calling card in the NBA is going to be playing defense and knocking down open shots," Kaluma said. "So every workout I'm in, that's what I try to showcase -- my ability to guard and my ability to bring energy and communicate."
Kaluma was Texas's second scoring option throughout much of the season behind star guard Tre Johnson, who is expected to be a high lottery pick on June 25. Wearing the burnt orange, the Glendale, Arizona product averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 29.3 minutes per game. He recorded eight double-doubles over the course of the season. His standout performance came against Auburn on Jan. 7, when he exploded for 34 points shooting 75 percent overall and 83.3 percent from three.
Ahead of the draft later this month, Kaluma is being projected as a late second-round pick or undrafted free agent. Either way, he should get the opportunity to compete at the NBA Summer League in July and potentially earn a two-way NBA contract.
"I'm excited to take my career to the next step," Kaluma said at the end of his Blazers interview.