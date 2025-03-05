Longhorns Country

Kevin Durant Names Angel Reese As Favorite Female Athlete

Kevin Durant shares his favorite female athlete, and she resides in the WNBA.

Lindsey Plotkin

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a fan against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a fan against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For women's history month, former Texas Longhorns star Kevin Durant answered a question about his favorite female athlete, highlighting former LSU and current Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. The video was posted by the Phoenix Suns, asking players to share their favorite female athlete.

Durant has been a large advocate for the WNBA, even becoming part of a movement to bring a WNBA team to Austin. Durant played at the University of Texas for just one season, but became the first freshman to wear the burnt orange to be named AP Player of the Year.

Angel Reese talks to teammate Hailey Van Lith at LS
LSU's Angel Reese (10) and teammates try to calm Hailey Van Lith (11) after a foul was called against Lith during an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Sunday, February 25, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (If I remember correctly, the Lady Vols and LSU game was really physical and the game was filled with moments like this where players, both Tennessee and LSU, were trying to keep cool. I felt this was a subtly way to show how competitive their game was.) / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He made his first return to playing in Austin when the San Antonio Spurs took on Durant's Phoenix Suns in their I-35 Series at the Moody Center. Durant has had a legendary NBA career, including 14 All-Star selections, two NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards. He has also won the NBA Most Valuable Player award once and was named Rookie of the Year. He has also won four gold medals with Team USA.

In her time at LSU, Reese led the Tigers to their first national championship in 2023 and was the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player. She was also a first-team All-American in 2023 and in 2024, was named the SEC Player of the Year.

Reese and Durant are from the same area of the country, as Durant is a DC native and Reese a Baltimore native.

She said on her podcast that the feeling of love is mutual between the two, On3 reported.

"KD has literally been my favorite player since I was literally a kid and is still my favorite player," Reese said. “He’s from the DMV. I love his mom. She comes out and supports the games."

Reese is already a superstar and recently signed a deal with McDonald's for a signature meal. She also hopes to have similar success to Durant in the WNBA.

Lindsey Plotkin
LINDSEY PLOTKIN

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

