Kevin Durant Names Angel Reese As Favorite Female Athlete
For women's history month, former Texas Longhorns star Kevin Durant answered a question about his favorite female athlete, highlighting former LSU and current Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. The video was posted by the Phoenix Suns, asking players to share their favorite female athlete.
Durant has been a large advocate for the WNBA, even becoming part of a movement to bring a WNBA team to Austin. Durant played at the University of Texas for just one season, but became the first freshman to wear the burnt orange to be named AP Player of the Year.
He made his first return to playing in Austin when the San Antonio Spurs took on Durant's Phoenix Suns in their I-35 Series at the Moody Center. Durant has had a legendary NBA career, including 14 All-Star selections, two NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards. He has also won the NBA Most Valuable Player award once and was named Rookie of the Year. He has also won four gold medals with Team USA.
In her time at LSU, Reese led the Tigers to their first national championship in 2023 and was the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player. She was also a first-team All-American in 2023 and in 2024, was named the SEC Player of the Year.
Reese and Durant are from the same area of the country, as Durant is a DC native and Reese a Baltimore native.
She said on her podcast that the feeling of love is mutual between the two, On3 reported.
"KD has literally been my favorite player since I was literally a kid and is still my favorite player," Reese said. “He’s from the DMV. I love his mom. She comes out and supports the games."
Reese is already a superstar and recently signed a deal with McDonald's for a signature meal. She also hopes to have similar success to Durant in the WNBA.
